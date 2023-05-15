Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0594 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $53,805.46 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00129092 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00064208 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00033110 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040127 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003717 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,140,763 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.