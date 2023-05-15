Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TNET opened at $91.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average is $76.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $528,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,590. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 211.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after buying an additional 55,517 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $1,290,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

