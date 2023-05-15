Needham & Company LLC Raises OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target to $3.50

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OPFI. DA Davidson cut their price target on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
OppFi Stock Performance
NYSE OPFI opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.75 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.70. OppFi has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OppFi by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,950,000,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OppFi
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
