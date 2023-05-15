Needham & Company LLC Raises OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target to $3.50

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OPFI. DA Davidson cut their price target on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

OppFi Stock Performance

NYSE OPFI opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.75 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.70. OppFi has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.92 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that OppFi will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OppFi by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,950,000,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

