Neo (NEO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $36.43 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Neo has a market cap of $659.99 million and approximately $36.43 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.36 or 0.00034193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neo Profile

Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

