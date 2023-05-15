NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.66

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 139931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $935.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. On average, analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NeoGames by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NeoGames by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in NeoGames by 19.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NeoGames by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

