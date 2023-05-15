NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames Stock Up 112.3 %

NASDAQ NGMS traded up $14.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.26. 1,686,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.74 million, a PE ratio of -40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGames

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGames by 6,940.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after buying an additional 1,726,113 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter worth about $594,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGames by 281.1% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 53,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames

(Get Rating)

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.