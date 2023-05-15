Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Up to $27.32

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.32, but opened at $28.17. Nevro shares last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 137,456 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVRO. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Nevro from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2,827.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,743,000 after buying an additional 60,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,205,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,252,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,588,000 after acquiring an additional 101,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

