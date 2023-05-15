NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,615,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,226 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 4.8% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $135,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $77.29. 2,286,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,313,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.