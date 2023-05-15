NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy Partners

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,270,253 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $299,301,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,646,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,892,708 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after buying an additional 243,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.35. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.8425 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

