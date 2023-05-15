NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Update

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NextSource Materials Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NextSource Materials stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.48. 2,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,489. NextSource Materials has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $185.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

