NFT (NFT) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $613,063.15 and $94.63 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00024939 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,222.41 or 1.00001097 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01663067 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

