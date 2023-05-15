Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.13% of TransUnion worth $14,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 99,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 73,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,262 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in TransUnion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.1 %

TRU stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.00. 70,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,830. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.01. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

