Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $39,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.81. 147,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,316. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $278.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

