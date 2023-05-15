Nicholas Company Inc. Has $43.62 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $43,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.43. 175,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.38.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

