Nicholas Company Inc. Has $49.90 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201,060 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv worth $49,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.25. The stock had a trading volume of 225,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,918. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

