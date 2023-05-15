Nicholas Company Inc. Has $64.05 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $64,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after buying an additional 156,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,310,000 after buying an additional 47,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,336,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,100,000 after buying an additional 73,878 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

