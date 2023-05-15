Nicholas Company Inc. Invests $9.39 Million in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 209,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 891,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,966. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.33, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.16.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

