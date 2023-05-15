Nicholas Company Inc. Invests $9.39 Million in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 209,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trade Desk Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 891,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,966. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.33, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.16.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
- Analysts Have “Buy” Rating On This Mid-Cap Dividend Achiever
- Is Novavax Finally Turning Things Around?
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.