Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 84,480 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,480 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.14% of CrowdStrike worth $34,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.37. 720,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.85 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.03.
CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.
In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
