Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 84,480 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,480 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.14% of CrowdStrike worth $34,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.37. 720,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.85 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.