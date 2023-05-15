Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 1.8% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of AON worth $81,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

AON Stock Down 0.2 %

AON traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $335.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,475. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $338.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,272 shares of company stock worth $24,984,327 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

