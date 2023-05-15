Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 16,635 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,635 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $21,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 552.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,652,000 after buying an additional 1,653,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,163,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,951,000 after purchasing an additional 209,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.34. 56,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,429. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.92. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

