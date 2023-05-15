Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises about 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $57,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortive by 18.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Fortive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Trading Up 0.5 %

FTV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.84. 371,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.