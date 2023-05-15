Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.10% of Synopsys worth $47,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $366.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $392.79.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

