Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases New Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,519,000 after acquiring an additional 192,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,768,000 after acquiring an additional 65,166 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,955,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after acquiring an additional 515,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

