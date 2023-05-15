Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases Shares of 719 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 500.3% during the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $320.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

