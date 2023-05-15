Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $88.03 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
