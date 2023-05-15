Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,540,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 98,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

Get NIO alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in NIO by 637.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Stock Performance

NIO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,852,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,122,465. NIO has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that NIO will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.