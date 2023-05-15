NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Shares Gap Up to $32.79

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.79, but opened at $35.11. NRG Energy shares last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 2,295,673 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.04%.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.