NULS Price Up 1.7% This Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $21.90 million and approximately $377,327.55 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,270,239 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

