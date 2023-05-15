Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.32

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.32 and last traded at $55.33, with a volume of 54399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.
The company has a market capitalization of $946.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period.
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
