Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,607 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 71,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,756,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 65,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCSL. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,667. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 203.89 and a beta of 1.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 2,444.44%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.