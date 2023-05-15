Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Hits $310.05 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $310.05 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,837.72 or 0.06684469 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00055782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00039933 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05342006 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $10,002,154.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

