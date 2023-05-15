Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OXY. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.83.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.03. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $2,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.