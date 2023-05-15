Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Short Interest Up 13.3% in April

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the April 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of OCUL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.33. 113,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,886. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.31.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 171.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
OCUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
