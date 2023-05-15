Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Short Interest Up 13.3% in April

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the April 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OCUL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.33. 113,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,886. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 171.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

