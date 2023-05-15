ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

ODP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $41.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. ODP has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $53.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ODP will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,827.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,827.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 875.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 2,326.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

