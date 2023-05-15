Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPAD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Offerpad Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut Offerpad Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OPAD stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $121.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 119.30%. The company had revenue of $677.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 384.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 962,783 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 885,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 407.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 501,046 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 73,753 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

