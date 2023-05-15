Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.69

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.69 and last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 2444061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Ohmyhome Stock Up 121.6 %

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited is a one-stop-shop property technology platform which provides end-to-end property solutions and services to end customers directly to help them buy, sell, rent, renovate their homes and more with a single application. Ohmyhome Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

