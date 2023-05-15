Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,871 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $54,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,590,000 after buying an additional 83,072 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,200,000 after buying an additional 267,213 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after buying an additional 1,335,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,677,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock opened at $76.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.93. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,690.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.