Olin (NYSE:OLN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. Olin has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

