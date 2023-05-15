Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.45

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.45 and last traded at $90.32, with a volume of 59931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.