Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Short Interest Down 13.1% in April

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 4,634.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 129.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 801.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Open Lending Stock Up 0.3 %

LPRO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.54. 235,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,506. The company has a quick ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 18.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

