Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

Oracle stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $97.23. 484,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,933,069. The stock has a market cap of $262.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $97.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.63.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

