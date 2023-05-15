Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Hits $66.52 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $66.52 million and approximately $930,146.51 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00024939 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,222.41 or 1.00001097 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06908895 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $544,257.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

