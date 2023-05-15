Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Insider Acquires $11,140.00 in Stock

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) insider Christopher Haviland Day purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $11,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,297.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONL traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.52. 445,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,408. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $312.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Orion Office REIT from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONL. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 62.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Office REIT

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.