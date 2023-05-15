Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Insider Acquires $11,140.00 in Stock

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) insider Christopher Haviland Day purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $11,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,297.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Orion Office REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ONL traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.52. 445,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,408. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $312.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Office REIT
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONL. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 62.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
About Orion Office REIT
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Office REIT (ONL)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.