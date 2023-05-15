Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Cut by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $84.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

