Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,178 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Owl Rock Capital worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 30,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 38.80%. Research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

