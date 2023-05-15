Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,083,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,703,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 50.5% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,612,000 after buying an additional 207,328 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,618,000 after buying an additional 101,645 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,065,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,454,000 after buying an additional 348,820 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after buying an additional 132,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 819,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,734,000 after buying an additional 108,354 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.08. 46,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,548. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

