Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $0.87

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.90. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 140,566 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGY. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aflac Inc. purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,831,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 584,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,002,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

