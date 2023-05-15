Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Pan Pacific International Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS DQJCY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $19.27. 25,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,099. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

