Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Director Dan Delawder Acquires 600 Shares

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) Director Dan Delawder acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.52 per share, with a total value of $62,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Park National Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.29. 45,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,362. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.35. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.59.
Park National Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park National
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRK shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Park National Company Profile
Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Further Reading
