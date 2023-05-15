Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Director Dan Delawder Acquires 600 Shares

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) Director Dan Delawder acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.52 per share, with a total value of $62,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Park National Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.29. 45,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,362. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.35. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.59.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park National

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park National during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Park National by 31.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRK shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

