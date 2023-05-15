PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $63.32

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.32, but opened at $65.20. PDD shares last traded at $63.98, with a volume of 931,342 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.33. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,089,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PDD by 3,618.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506,101 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in PDD by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $244,881,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDD

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.